Woman butchers sister for her husband

LUTON, UK: A crazed woman paid £5,000 (Rs1 million) for a witch doctor to kill her sister before knifing her 68 times in a grisly bloodbath to steal her husband, a documentary reveals.

Twisted Sabah Khan, 29, became consumed by jealousy after starting an ill-fated, four-year affair with older sister Saima's husband Hafeez Rehman, foreign media reported on Friday.

She delved into gruesome methods for killing Saima - including buying poison, venomous snakes and researching black magic - because she "wanted him for herself".

The pervert eventually settled on buying a knife from Tesco before butchering the 34-year-old in a frenzied attack in 2016 as her four young children slept upstairs.

Sabah stabbed Saima 68 times and slit her throat as her seven-year-old niece chillingly shouted down the stairs: "Are you killing a mouse?" After leaving her sibling's butchered body in the Luton home they all shared, Khan then spun a web of lies as she played the role of the grieving sister.

Deadly love triangle

A chilling new documentary The Lady Killers on Quest Red explores the deadly love triangle as Khan became obsessed with snaring her sister's husband.

Former detective Peter Bleksley says: "She was infatuated with Hafeez, her sister’s husband. "She wanted him to be entirely her own and she would stop of nothing to try and achieve that."

Taxi driver Hafeez was 21 when first met Sabah - then aged ten - with the pair later engaging in secret romps at the family home while Saima was at work.

He took advantage and gained "exclusive rights" to his sister-in-law as he began "exploring his options" - even "inquiring whether marrying [Sabah] would be permissible in Islam". Sabah meanwhile was developing a deadly obsession with her brother-in-law and began researching murder methods online to get her love rival sister out of the picture.

'Finish her off'

She came across a witch doctor in Pakistan and handed over £5,000 for him to "put a spell" on Saima to "bring about her early death".

In haunting texts, Sabah told him: "Sorry to bother you again and again. My friend is really upset now Hafeez does not even look at her ....he says he realises his mistake ... You finish off Saima as quick as possible so Sabah can get her Hafeez back."

But when the "fixer" failed, Sabah took matters into her own hands and bought a knife from a supermarket as she hatched a sadistic plan to murder her sister.

On May 23, 2016, Saima was attending a late-night funeral at a local mosque with Hafeez and other family members, while Sabah looked after her four nieces and nephews.

But she sent a text to Saima saying she needed to come home quickly as the children were crying in a plot to lure her back alone.

Lured to her death

Sabah then switched off the lights and lay in wait in sheer darkness for her sister to walk through the front door.

Within 45 seconds of Saima stepping into the pitch black hallway, Sabah had pounced on her - knifing her in the skull and face and severing her jugular.

After nearly slicing off Saima's hand, the monster continued hacking at her sister and even inflicted more blows after she had died. She then left the butchered mum-of-four slumped over in the blood-splattered hallway and staged a burglary as horrified neighbours rushed to the home after hearing Saima's screams.

'Bloodbath'

Jo Sidhu, Sabah's defence lawyer, tells the documentary: "When the Police attended, they found a scene of carnage in the hallway.

"It was literally a bloodbath. Her sister’s body was mutilated."

Despite her lies, Sabah was arrested after cops found bloodstained clothing and a knife stashed in her bedroom.

She was caged for life with a minimum of 22 years in 2017 after pleading guilty to murder at the Old Bailey.