Friday prayer leaders create polio awareness among people

ISLAMABAD: Clerics and religious scholars in their Friday sermons made speeches to educate the public to administer anti-polio drops to the children of under five years of age.

In the Friday congregations all over Pakistan, clerics and religious scholars underlined that there is nothing harmful in anti-polio vaccine adding that elements making attacks at teams of anti-polio drive are inhuman and against the Shariah.

The clerics from all over the country also pledged to keep continued their efforts with support of Pakistan Ulema Council to end polio from Pakistan. Office bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council including Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and other leaders of Pakistan Ulema Council addressed Friday congregations in their respective districts and divisions to educate the public to make successful prevailing anti-polio drive in the country.

They underlined that polio vaccination is very effective without any reaction on human body to end polio from Pakistan adding that there is nothing harmful include in polio vaccine that could damage any organ of human body. The clerics also rejected propaganda against polio vaccine stating that all leading scholars of Islamic countries have issue decree unanimously in approval of anti-polio drops.

The clerics stated, “It is our collective responsibility to protect our future generation from this fatal virus”. The parents should administer polio drops to their children to protect them from physical abnormality for their entire life.