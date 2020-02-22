JI to launch protest against price hike, for fresh elections

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has announced to start countrywide protest movement against price hike and press for his party's demand of fresh and transparent elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference here the JI chief said the PTI had promised to build five million houses and create 10 million jobs during the election campaign but after coming into power it has started construction of shelter homes and langar khanas.

Other JI leaders including central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam and Islamabad ameer Nasrullah Randhawa were also present. The protest movement would kick off from a public meeting in Mingora on February 23 (Sunday).

He said the prices of food items were beyond the reach of common man while the gas and electricity companies were sucking the blood of masses like insects.

Considering the unending miseries of the millions of people, he said the JI was forced to start a countrywide campaign against the skyrocketing inflation and unemployment.

The anti-inflation move, he added, would prove the last nail in the coffin the present regime which was already on ventilator.

He warned the rulers against the mass uprising if the government continued its policies saying the loss will be irreparable if present rulers were allowed to complete its term.

Senator Siraj said the rulers handed over the country to the IMF which was formulating anti-poor policies, destroying their sources of livelihoods and making it impossible for them to meet their both ends. The only objective of the international lending agency, he said, was to benefit the ruling elite and turning poor into poorer.

Massive taxation system and exorbitant rise in gas, electricity and petroleum prices were the result of the IMF policies, he said.

He said the rulers must realize that it could not heal the wounds of the public by depending on the IMF and running advertisements about its so-called performance.

The government moves to build langar khanas and shelter homes were tantamount to making mockery of a nation which was nuclear power, he said.

To a question, he replied the PTI was following the footsteps of its predecessor governments and its all claims to bring change proved a pack of lies.

In-house change was not seemed a solution, he said while answering to another query, fearing the masses would witness the return of Changa Manga politics if the opposition parties made such move."Free, fair election under a powerful and impartial election commission was the solution to the country’s problems", he said.

Sirajul Haq said the JI was the only option remained with the people after testing of all other political parties. If voted to power, he added, the JI leadership would turn the country into a real Islamic welfare state.