Islamabad police review security arrangements for PSL

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Capital Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide protection to the players and spectators and to counter any untoward incident during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches being held in Rawalpindi on the indication of security agencies regarding possible annoying happenings, the police sources told The News.

Alert letter was issued to the law enforcement agencies to counter probable intimidation from the miscreants, the sources said.

A high level meeting was held in central police office Islamabad to review the security arrangements for upcoming PSL matches, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar Khan and also attended by officers of law enforcement agencies including Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, RPO, CPO Rawalpindi, DIG Operation Islamabad, and officers of Islamabad administration.

It was decided that foolproof security arrangements will be made and all departments will fully coordinate in this regard. Special squads will be deployed with players and a total of 2200 police contingents will perform duties.

The parking for vehicles of viewers will be arranged in parade ground and they will be provided shuttle service from parade ground to Rawalpindi cricket ground.

The IGP also ordered SSP traffic to issue a traffic plan with coordination of CTP Rawalpindi.