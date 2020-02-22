Slaughterhouse, greengrocer sealed

DIR: Two illegally established slaughterhouses and a greengrocer in Patrak area were sealed and several shopkeepers fined over poor hygiene here on Friday, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner, Sheringal, Muhammad Saqib Khan along with tehsil officer infrastructure, Kalkot, visited the Patrak Bazaar and checked shops and markets. Saqib Khan also checked pricelists and other arrangements, especially hygiene situation in shops.

Also, four hotels’ owners and other shopkeepers were fined over unhygienic arrangements and not maintaining official pricelist.

The official warned shopkeepers to make sure sales as per the official pricelist or face punishments.

Under-21 games: The opening ceremony of the inter-tehsils under-21 games was held at Dir stadium where executive magistrate Ijaz Akhtar was the chief guest.

Players from six tehsils of Upper Dir including Dir, Lar Jam, Warai, Barawal, Sheringal and Kalkot would compete in six games: football, volleyball, kabaddi, tug-of-war, athletics and badminton.

On the occasion, Ijaz Akhtar said that sports are a healthy activity which improves mental and physical health.