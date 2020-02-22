Difficult times ‘over’ for Pakistan, says Imran

Ag Sabah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistan’s difficult days were over and now the country was moving on the right track.

He made these comment while launching the Rs15 billion ‘Ehsaas Aamdan Programme’ in Layyah. The Aamdan (income) Programme is one of several programmes launched under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s Ehsaas initiative — a broad-based programme to lift the most vulnerable out of poverty. The programme is aimed at creating respectable livelihood opportunities for those that are the most disadvantaged.

It involves giving away of small assets to those who live below the poverty line so that they can earn a living and lift themselves out of poverty. Assets include livestock (goats, cows, buffaloes and poultry), agricultural inputs, Qingqi rickshaws, and inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises.

In his address, the Prime Minister referred to the difficult economic conditions that continued to persist. He explained that the government was constrained in providing relief because it had to return interest and payments due on past loans, or risk a default.

“If the country had defaulted, the price of everything would have doubled,” he said. Expressing optimism, Khan said the country now seemed to be on the right track and noted that the rupee was not devaluing any further.

The Premier said the current account deficit had reduced and the stock market was performing better, adding that in the near future the nation will get more “good news”.

He said the government had launched the programme — which he described as “the first of its kind” in Pakistan — to alleviate the suffering of the poorest members of society. “For women, we have decided that we will give them one cow, one buffalo and three goats so that they can run their household [with their produce],” he said. He further said that every month, the government will give out interest-free loans to around 80,000 people.

Commenting on other measures to help the most vulnerable, he said: “The government has made 180 shelters so far and continue to build more of them.”

Speaking on the education system, the Prime Minister said efforts were underway to implement a single-curriculum across the country’s institutions.

He lamented that whatever had happened in the country so far, led to the rich becoming richer while the poor continued to decline financially.

The Prime Minister said he had asked Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastgir to apprehend the big dacoits in every district of Punjab.

“The nations are destroyed when small thieves are apprehended and big dacoits roam in big houses and go to London and live in big houses,” he said, adding: “We want such system in which big dacoits and killers are arrested and police should place them behind the bars and small dacoits will correct themselves automatically.” He said the IGP Punjab had started this work. The Prime Minister said justice and welfare of the people were a prerequisite to keep the country stable and secure. Khan said the government wanted to empower downtrodden and financially poor segment of society.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the prime minister formally inaugurated the programme by handing over various assets to beneficiaries.

Earlier, Dr Sania Nishter, the main architect of the Ehsaas programme, shared the details of the project, which will commence in 375 rural union councils in 23 of the poorest districts across the four provinces.

The programme has set a target of providing around 200,000 assets to deserving households (60 per cent to women and 30 per cent to youth beneficiaries). The scale of the programme will be gradually enhanced based on results.

This programme is complimentary to Ehsaas Kafaalat, operations of which commenced on January 31, 2020 and through which the government will provide cash stipends of Rs2,000 to around seven million most deserving women by end of the year.

Beneficiaries of both the Kafaalat Programme and the Ehsaas Aamdan Programme have been shortlisted through a survey using the Poverty Score Card, so that only the most deserving benefit from them.