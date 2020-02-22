FATF retains Pakistan on grey list till June

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), during its plenary meeting held in Paris, has agreed to maintain Pakistan’s status on FATF’s Compliance Document, normally referred to as the grey list, till June this year.

While acknowledging the steps taken by Pakistan towards implementation of Action Plan and welcoming its high level political commitment, the FATF highlighted the need for further actions for completing the Action Plan by June 2020.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, the FATF plenary meeting was held in Paris from February 16 to 21, wherein the Pakistan delegation was led by Minister for Economic Affairs Division Muhammad Hammad Azhar.

During the last reporting period, Pakistan has made significant progress in the implementation of FATF Action Plan, which has been demonstrated by the completion of nine additional action items.

The FATF reviewed in detail the progress made by Pakistan towards implementation of the Action Plan.

“The Government of Pakistan stands committed for taking all necessary actions required for completing the remaining items in the Action Plan. A strategy in this regard has been formulated and is being implemented,” the press release added.

FATF will undertake the next review of Pakistan’s progress in June 2020.

Earlier in the day, a Chinese official revealed that the FATF had decided to allow Pakistan more time to continue implementing the action plan prescribed by the watchdog.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the revelation at a press briefing after he was asked whether China’s position on Pakistan in the matter had changed.

“Pakistan has made enormous efforts in improving its counter-terror financing system, which has been recognised by the vast majority of FATF members at its latest plenary meeting,” Geng stated in response to a question.

“It was decided at the meeting that Pakistan will be allowed more time to continue implementing its action plan.”

The spokesperson was responding to a question about reports from Indian publications that had claimed that Beijing will be joining India and other countries in “sending a strong message to Pakistan” and urging it to “fulfil the commitment to fight terror financing and money laundering”.

“China’s position on the relevant issue remains unchanged,” said Geng unequivocally, adding that Pakistan has made enormous efforts in clamping down on terror financing networks. He added that Pakistan’s efforts have also been “recognised by the vast majority of FATF members at its latest plenary meeting”.

The spokesperson reiterated that China maintains that the purpose and aim of the watchdog was to support countries’ efforts to strengthen institutions against money laundering and terror financing and safeguard the international financing system.

“We stand ready to work with relevant parties to offer more assistance to Pakistan in this area,” stated the spokesperson.

More than 200 delegates were present at the session in Paris, which entered its fifth day on Friday. Pakistan had been placed on the grey list in June 2018 and was given a plan of action to complete by October 2019 or face the risk of being placed on the watchdog’s blacklist, along with Iran and North Korea.