Indian Opp groups to stay away from Trump

ISLAMABAD: The wedge between the government and opposition in India has further widened as for the first time, no opposition delegation will officially meet the United States President during his visit to India. Indian Congress sources said in New Delhi on Friday that no such meeting is scheduled with Donald Trump.

The media has reported that this will be the first time that no delegation of the principal opposition party will be meeting a visiting US President.

Trump is visiting India on February 24 and 25 and he is expected to participate in a few events during his less than 36-hours stay in that country.

His planned events include an official banquet hosted by Indian President, which some opposition leaders are likely to attend.

The sources said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad may attend this banquet, but no official meeting of the visiting president has been planned with the opposition leaders. “When (visiting) Prime Ministers and Presidents have to meet Congress leaders, they make proposals directly. There is no proposal before the Congress to meet US President Donald Trump,” senior Congress spokesperson said. The sources in the Congress said that during the United Progressive Alliance, a slot used to be kept for the opposition to meet the visiting US president or other dignitaries. A Congress delegation including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had met former US President Barack Obama during his official visit to India.