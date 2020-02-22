SC asked to help citizens get back plots occupied by land grabbers

KARACHI: A large number of allottees of the Aligarh Cooperative Housing Society land in Scheme 33 gathered on Friday outside the Karachi registry of the Supreme Court to draw the apex court’s attention towards the illegal encroachment on the housing society’s land.

Praising the apex court’s orders to remove encroachments across the city, they said over 650 allottees had been affected due to the incidents of land grabbing as their allotted plots on 90 acres had been sold by the land grabbers.

They said that separately 22 acres o f the society allocated for amenities had been illegally occupied by land grabbers and instead of parks, mosques and schools, they had built commercial shops, including wine shops since 2009.

“The society has been registered since 1968 and every year an annual audit is conducted by the Sindh government in this regard,” a protestor said.

They appealed the apex court to direct the relevant authorities to help them get back their plots from the land mafia and also order them to give the possessions to the genuine owners who had invested the life-time savings in buying the plots.