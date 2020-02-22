Iranians head to polling booths in parliamentary elections

TEHRAN: Hardliners are set to dominate in the Iran parliamentary elections as voters hit the polling booth as public anger against moderate conservative President Hassan Rouhani deepens over a ravaged economy, corruption and multiple crises.

State television showed the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casting the first ballot in Tehran.

As he voted, Khamenei called on all Iranians to take part in the election "as soon as possible,” saying that doing so would “guarantee the country’s national interests”.

The 11th parliamentary election since the 1979 Islamic Revolution comes after steeply escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner that sparked anti-government protests.

Experts predict a low turnout with rising voter apathy that they say will serve the conservatives at the expense of Rouhani, who was re-elected in 2017 promising more freedoms and the benefits of engagement with the West.

Iran has been hit by an economic slump and high inflation following harsh US sanctions after President Donald Trump pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018.

“Iran’s biggest problem is not having stability, peace and calm,” said Amir Mohtasham, who is 38 and jobless.

“Our elections are useless. Even the current parliament has 90 sitting MPs who are under investigation for financial corruption,” he said.

Nearly 58 million people are eligible to vote.

Around half of the 16,033 hopefuls will contest the 290 seats up for grabs across 31 provinces after the Guardian Council barred thousands of would-be candidates, mostly moderates and reformists.

On Thursday, Washington slapped sanctions on five Iranian officials in charge of vetting candidates, including Ahmad Jannati, a powerful cleric.

“The Trump administration will not tolerate the manipulation of elections to favour the regime’s malign agenda,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The Guardian Council slammed the sanctions, saying they showed the United States’ disdain for democracy. “America’s regime has shown through illegal sanctions... on members of the Guardian Council that it has nothing to do with democracy,” said its spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaee, who was among those hit with sanctions.

“We are now even more determined to safeguard the people’s vote,” he tweeted.

On the eve of the elections, state media aired a short clip showing votes transforming into torpedoes hitting enemy navy ships closing in on Iran.

Hessameddin Ashena, Rouhani’s main adviser, warned on Twitter that abstention “increases (among other things) the possibility of a military aggression”.

Turnout in Iran’s past 10 elections averaged 60.5 percent, according to the interior ministry.

The Guardian Council said it expected at least 50% of registered voters to cast ballots.

Many voters, however, have voiced disinterest.

“We voted for Mr Rouhani with a dream, and then we didn’t achieve anything. So, in my opinion, people are not hopeful any more,” said Mohammed, who spoke from his carpet shop and only gave one name. —