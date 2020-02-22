Libya ceasefire talks back on track in Geneva: UN

GENEVA: The United Nations said on Friday ceasefire talks were back on track between the forces fighting over Libya’s capital, days after the internationally recognized government pulled out of the negotiations as its foes shelled Tripoli’s port.

There was no immediate comment from the Government of National Accord (GNA), which withdrew from the talks on Tuesday.

Its rival - Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar - told Russia’s RIA news agency a ceasefire would only be possible if Turkish and Syrian fighters stopped supporting the GNA. Turkey has backed the Government of National Accord to fend off the Libyan National Army, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.