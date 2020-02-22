Security threat ‘very high’ from German far right: interior minister

BERLIN: German interior minister Horst Seehofer said Friday that the police presence would be increased across the country to counter the “very high” security threat from the far-right, after a gunman killed nine people in a racist attack late Wednesday. “The security threat from right-wing extremism, anti-semitism and racism is very high,” Seehofer said at a press conference in Berlin. He also announced an “increased police presence” and “increased surveillance” at mosques, train stations, airports and borders. Right-wing extremism, Seehofer said, was the “biggest security threat facing Germany”, and one which had left “a trail of blood” behind it in recent months. Germany has already taken several measures to combat right-wing extremism after a string of violent incidents over the last year.