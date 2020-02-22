India tempers Trump’s hopes of ‘millions’ in welcome parade

AHMEDABAD, India: It may be a misunderstanding, a translation error or his showman shtick, but Indian officials are tempering Donald Trump´s expectations that millions of Indians will line up to welcome him next week — by a matter of zeroes. On his first official visit to India, Trump is due to arrive in the western city of Ahmedabad on Monday and head to a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the world´s biggest cricket stadium. On Tuesday Trump said that Modi “told me we´ll have 7 million people” lining the route from the airport, and on Thursday at a rally in Colorado Springs the president went higher still, with “anywhere from six to 10 million people”. Numbers are important for Trump, with the brash billionaire and his chief spokesman launching a startling assault on the media on his first full day in office, accusing reporters of downplaying the turnout at his swearing-in ceremony. Indian officials have indeed organised a big “India Road Show” along the 22-kilometre (14-mile) stretch, including 28 stages for performing artists and decorations depicting the life of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi.