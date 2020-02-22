Saudi Arabia intercepts Yemen rebel missiles

RIYADH: Yemeni rebel missiles targeting cities in Saudi Arabia have been intercepted, the region’s Riyadh-led military coalition said, in the latest cross-border attack by insurgents. The missiles were fired by the Iran-aligned Huthi militant group, the coalition said in a statement released Thursday by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). “They were launched in a systematic, deliberate manner to target cities and civilians, which is a flagrant defiance of international humanitarian law,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said, according to SPA.