Saudi Arabia intercepts Yemen rebel missiles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Yemeni rebel missiles targeting cities in Saudi Arabia have been intercepted, the region’s Riyadh-led military coalition said, in the latest cross-border attack by insurgents. The missiles were fired by the Iran-aligned Huthi militant group, the coalition said in a statement released Thursday by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). “They were launched in a systematic, deliberate manner to target cities and civilians, which is a flagrant defiance of international humanitarian law,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said, according to SPA.
RIYADH: Yemeni rebel missiles targeting cities in Saudi Arabia have been intercepted, the region’s Riyadh-led military coalition said, in the latest cross-border attack by insurgents. The missiles were fired by the Iran-aligned Huthi militant group, the coalition said in a statement released Thursday by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). “They were launched in a systematic, deliberate manner to target cities and civilians, which is a flagrant defiance of international humanitarian law,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said, according to SPA.