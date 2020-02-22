Bloomberg smashes campaign spending record

WASHINGTON: Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg, the multi-billionaire former mayor of New York, has shattered the record for campaign advertising, spending a staggering $364.3 million and counting, an ad tracker said Friday. The unprecedented amount recently surpassed the previous record spending by Barack Obama´s campaign during his entire 2012 re-election effort, Advertising Analytics reported. “Bloomberg surpassed Obama´s 2012 spending record of $338.3M, making him the highest spending candidate of all time,” the non-partisan group said in a newsletter.

The figures include only those for traditional broadcast advertising on television and radio. Bloomberg, seeking the Democratic Party nomination, is also far ahead in digital advertising, and spent $14.5 million on Facebook and Google ads alone last week -- more than 10 times all his Democratic competitors combined. The overall amount does not include spending by outside groups not formally connected to political parties, but which spend heavily during election season in support of — or opposition to — specific candidates. In the 2016 cycle, spending by super PACs (political action committees) and other groups that can spend unlimited funds but are barred from coordinating with campaigns topped $1.4 billion, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.