Bumblebees remember objects they see and recognize them by touch

WASHINGTON: Think about a time you´ve looked for an item on a high shelf or in a cluttered bag: You can identify it by touch alone based on your mental recollection of what it looks like.

Scientists reported Thursday that this ability to recognize objects using different senses has now been shown to exist in insects, namely bumblebees. Studying their sesame seed-sized brains, which contain about a million neurons as opposed to the 100 billion or so in ours, helps us understand how these fundamental processes work, said Cwyn Solvi, the lead author of a paper describing the finding in the journal Science. So-called “cross-modal object recognition” had previously been shown in only a few species. It works across vision and touch in humans, apes, monkeys and rats. Dolphins can visualize objects that they echo-sense, and some fish can build up a picture based on their electric sense.

To test whether the same could be true of invertebrates, Solvi and colleagues at Queen Mary University of London set up experiments involving sugar water, a positive reward, and bitter tasting quinine, that were used to fill up either small cubes or spheres.