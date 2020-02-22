Matloob emerges leader in JA Zaman Golf

LAHORE: Matloob Ahmed, the second ranked professional of Pakistan, was in the front at the end of second round Professionals Event of 7th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday. Matloob gained access to the top position on the leaderboard through superb control and wonderful application of golfing skills.

He had an excellent gross score of 66, six under par, and attained an outstanding aggregate score of 136 for two rounds.Another star of the second round on Friday turned out to be Shahid Javed Khan of Wapda. After a rather modest performance in the first round he managed to show his artistry in the second round. Throughout the 18 holes he played every shot to perfection. He had unbelievable nine birdies realized on holes 2,5,6,8,11,14,15 ,16 and finally the ninth one on the 18th hole. His score for the round was an amazing gross 64 and he ends up with an aggregate score of 138 ,two strokes behind the leader Matloob Ahmed.

Another aspirant in line for a wonderful position in this championship is M. Shabbir, the top golf professional of the. He played a round of gross 69 on Friday and his gross aggregate for two days is 141.More aspirants in line for gainful positions were M. Khurshid at 142, Raza Ali also at 142 and Waheed Baloch at 143.