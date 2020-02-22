Gut wins downhill event

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland: Lara Gut ended a two-year World Cup drought with a surprise win in Friday’s downhill at Crans Montana.The 28-year-old Swiss timed 1min 27.11sec down the Mont Lachaux slope to finish almost a second clear of the chasing pack led by her compatriot Corinne Suter. Suter heads the downhill standings with Mikaela Shiffrin, who has been absent from competition since the death of her father on February 3, leading the overall standings.