Jordan out for three weeks

LONDON: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for up to three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid, the Premier League leaders announced on Friday.

Henderson picked up the injury towards the end of the 1-0 defeat to the Spanish side in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.The England midfielder has been assessed by Liverpool’s medical team and was seen leaving hospital after scans on Friday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the time-frame for Henderson’s recovery at Friday’s press conference ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

Henderson’s injury is a blow to Liverpool as he is one of the team’s most influential players.The 29-year-old was recently made favourite by bookmakers to be crowned players’ player of the year. Klopp does have options to cover for Henderson, with Naby Keita back from injury and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in good form.

Henderson’s absence also comes at a time when champions-elect Liverpool, 22 points clear at the top, face a run of relatively undemanding league fixtures against West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth. There is also an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea to come on March 3 and Klopp will hope Henderson can make a quick recovery in time for the second leg of the Champions League tie against Atletico at Anfield on March 11.

The Champions League loss at the Estadio Metropolitano was only Liverpool’s third defeat of a remarkable season and Klopp expects an immediate response against West Ham.