Sultans play United today

LAHORE: Multan Sultans in their second encounter of the Pakistan Super League-season-5 will take on former champions Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

Looking at previous matches between the two sides, Sultans were at the receiving end despite providing heavy resistance. Since joining the league in 2018, Sultans has never challenged any of the opposing teams. But the result might be surprising in their match against United, representing the federal capital.

United, the champions of 2016 and 2018 editions, with their loss in their opening match and inaugural of the PSL at Karachi against defending champions Quetta Gladiators by three wickets, would come as a wounded lion. For their today’s match, Sultans will have to be very cautious and should expect a severe fight back.

United went past the target for the loss of five wickets in 17.4 overs. Left-handed Hussain Talat guided United home with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls - his innings included four fours and three sixes and he was adjudged man-of-the-match for his match winning effort.

Kieron Pollard fought hard for Sultans with a smashing 73 off 47 balls. His innings was studded with five fours and six sixes, but he failed to take his side past the target as United recording a comfortable 33-run win at the end. Sultans turned the tables on United in the 2019 season by winning both round matches by five and six wickets respectively.