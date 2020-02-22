Seeks details of PCB’s income, expenditures for last three years: NA body asks Mani to ensure his presence at March 6 meeting

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Intern-provincial Coordination (IPC) has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani to must ensure his presence in March 6 meeting with complete details of income and expenditures of the Board for the last three years.

The meeting that was held under that chairmanship of Agha Hasan Balooch expressed its displeasure on repeated absence of the chairman PCB from the meeting. “I have received a message from Ehsan Mani saying he was busy in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He is being given last opportunity to ensure his presence in the March 6 meeting along with details of earning and expenditures of last three years. His presence should be ensured in the next meeting,” committee chairman asked IPC secretary.

MNA Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto said committee represented the house. “Where is the PCB chairman? Ehsan Mani must know that the committee represents the house and it has got all the support and backing of the House. He must ensure his presence in next meeting. We have all the right to ask for details of PCB income and expenditures for the last three years.” She said that members have every right to know all the details about PSL. “The League is being played under the banner of green flag. We have every right to know all the details about the earning and expenditures of league. What had been the PSL income so far and what PCB expects after its coming home? We must know about salary/perks and privileges of all officials associated with PSL.”

Other members of the IPC Committee, that included Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Ch Zulfikar Ali and Nawab Shair, questioned PCB reluctance to submit all the details in open. “In 2015 all details on the expenditures were shared by the PCB with the committee. If there was no harm in sharing these details with the committee at that time why it is now?”

Mahreen Bhutto and other members were also unhappy on Indian performers’ presence during the opening ceremony of the PSL V Thursday.

“We have some renowned singers, actors and performers in Pakistan. Why Indian performers were made part of the show at time when Kashmiri people are going through toughest period of their life. We should not welcome Indian performers unless and until they respect ours.”

MNAs also expressed their displeasure over PCB failure to invite members of the committee on the PSL opening ceremony.

“No member has been invited for the opening ceremony. PCB chairman should have invited the committee members for the opening ceremony. Before hosting PSL matches or finalising venues for matches, committee members should be taken into confidence,” chairman of the committee said.

Rana Mubashir Iqbal asked the government to complete pending work at the Narowal Sports Complex. “The project has already consumed Rs two billion and it requires more funds for completion. The government must pay heed to the project as almost 90 percent work has already been completed on the mega project.”Members contemplated that NAB should investigate the investment on the project. “The work on the project should not be stopped.”