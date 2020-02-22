Crown Group unveils electric vehicles

KARACHI: Crown Group on Friday organised the market testing and sales display of its exclusive range of CROWNE Electric Vehicles, which includes two, three and four-wheelers that users would be able to drive 1km in only Re0.80 to Rs1.25.

Crown Group Chairman M Farhan Hanif said some mafias in the country were not allowing low price vehicles on road, but Crown Group had decided to make low priced vehicles come on roads. These vehicles would have 25 percent electricity expenses compared with petrol charges. “All vehicles are designed to work on electric and petrol for longer rides.”

The electric vehicles include a vast range of a four and three-wheeler car, two and three-wheeler scooty’s, cargo loaders, three-wheeler two-in-one, three-wheeler nine-seater, garbage trucks and ambulance, he added.

The electric vehicles would be locally manufactured at the groups 26 acre Port Qasim facility. Having an initial production capacity of 120,000 units per annum, the group has already invested Rs2 billion on the plant in the first phase.

Based on the yet to be announced Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy which claims one percent customs duty on CKD parts and five percent sales tax, the company has set the display and testing price of the four-wheeler electric car for Rs400,000 whereas the display and testing prices for electric three-wheeler car and two-wheeler scooty for Rs300,000 and Rs55,000 respectively. “The automobile and oil industry are currently facing numerous issues which are reflecting on the citizens of Pakistan. With this range of electronic vehicles, we plan to overcome those challenges and present the industry with variety of innovative, convenient and affordable vehicles for their everyday use,” the chairman said.

Crown is a leading brand in the two and three wheeler industries of Pakistan and the only local consumer brand that exports to international markets while offering solutions for all segments of the industry within Pakistan.

It has the largest network of spare parts and service in Pakistan with 62,000 retailers, wholesalers and workshops on board, he added.