British MPs meet Sarwar, assure support over Kashmir

LAHORE: Six members of British Parliament, including Debbie Abrahams, called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

British delegation assured that they would raise an effective voice in the British Parliament against human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK). The members of the British Parliament, Debbie Abrahams, Mark Eastwood, Sara Britcliffe, Lord Qurban, Judi Kumenense, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Councillor and Member National Executive Committee Labour Party Yasmin Dar, Raja Najabat Hussain were among the delegates. Kashmir issue, India’s war hysteria and overall regional situation were discussed in the meeting.

The Punjab governor said that India had become a den of extremism, and for how long the world would keep mum over it. The world community’s silence over Indian atrocities will not be less than an offense.