Chemical examiner finds no chemicals, gas poisoning in blood of Keamari victims

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s chemical examination laboratory, which examined the samples of viscera from the bodies of Keamari poisoning victims, did not find any chemical or traces of gasses in the blood or lungs of the victims, Sindh Health Secretary Zahid Abbasi said on Friday, saying the chemical examiner’s report given to the health department also endorsed the 14 deaths and sickness to hundreds of people in Karachi early this week due to severe allergic reaction.

“Today we have received the report of Sindh’s chemical examiner who conducted the autopsies of the bodies of people who died in Keamari due to suspected poisoning.

No trace of any chemical or any poisonous gas was found in the blood samples and lungs of the deceased,” Secretary Health Sindh Zahid Abbasi said, adding that the chemical examiner’s report also endorsed the Karachi University’s experts that allergens from the soybean dust resulted in the severe allergic reaction to hundreds of people, of whom 14 died.

The health department official maintained that experts and investigators from various departments were investigating the Keamari incident from different angles but added that so far, the lethal dust from the ship bringing soybean cargo had emerged as the cause of deadly incident and added that levels of antibodies that are produced in reaction to allergic reaction, were also found to be very high in the blood of the victims.

On the other hand, the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) insisted that ‘soybean dust allergy’ was the most likely cause of deaths of 14 people and hospitalization of hundreds of Keamari residents a couple of days back, saying no traces of the infamous fumigant Methyl Bromide or any other chemical was found in the blood of 11 affected people and called for an ‘extensive forensic investigation’ into the deadly incident.

It is worth mentioning here that most of the health experts, including pulmonologists, ENT specialists and emergency medicine experts who had attended and examined the Keamari gas tragedy patients, had also rejected the claims that ‘soy allergy’ resulted in the deaths of 14 people and affected over 300 people while an association of ship agents that offloaded the soybean cargo from a ship also rejected the reports that the ship’s cargo resulted in the deadly incident in the vicinity of Keamari.