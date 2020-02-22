Polio awareness day observed in Lahore

LAHORE: On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council Polio Awareness Day was observed here Friday. Religious scholars in Friday sermons delivered speeches to educate people to administer anti-polio drops to the children of under five-year age.

They said there was nothing harmful in polio vaccine adding that elements attacking polio workers were inhuman and against the Shariah. They pledged to continue their efforts with support of Pakistan Ulema Council to end polio from Pakistan. They underlined that polio vaccination is very effective without any reaction on human body.