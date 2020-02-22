‘Three-year Haj policy for private sector soon’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said the government is trying to provide at least three-year Haj policy for the private sector instead of a one-year policy.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry here Friday, he assured that the Haj policy for the private organisers would be announced soon. Haj is a religious obligation and one of its worldly benefits is that it generates at least $100 billion worth of business activity annually.

The minister said that Pakistan has a huge share in this business activity associated with Haj. He said that the prime objective of the ministry was to provide the best services to the pilgrims.

The government considers the private sector its partner, he said, adding that private sector tour operators should try to set up Haj programmes and services as being offered by the other Islamic countries.

The minister said that representatives of the chambers of commerce would also be involved in the process. He said that Lahore contributes a major part of the country's economy. Lahore has the potential to become the hub of economic activities not only in the country but in the region also.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh demanded the Ministry of Religious Affairs ensure uniformity in Haj fares for public and private operators so that every aspirant could perform his religious obligation.

He said that the private Haj scheme policy should be announced at the earliest as the delay was causing difficulties for the organisers.