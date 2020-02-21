UK MP Debbie Abrahams sent back with respect, claims Indian ministry

NEW DELHI: Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday clarified that UK MP Debbie Abrahams was sent back because she did not have a valid visa.

"Debbie Abrahams didn't have a valid visa so she was very respectfully asked to leave. We sent her back 'izzat se' (with respect)," MEA spokesperson Raveen Kumar told media.

On being asked if there was a connection between Debbie Abraham and Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said there is one, "You can see it from the fact that she has engaged in a sustained campaign against in India." "She claims she was here to meet family and friends. Even if she had a visa it was a business visa. But primary purpose couldn't have been meeting family and friends," MEA spokesperson said, reported foreign media on Thursday.

Abrahams, who chairs a British parliamentary group on Kashmir, attempted entering India earlier this week. However, she was refused entry at the Delhi airport and deported since her visa had been revoked. Government sources later said her visa was revoked because she indulged in "anti-India" activities.