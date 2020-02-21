close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 21, 2020

Wealthiest families in the world

National

 
February 21, 2020

Here are the top-10 richest families that control astonishing amounts of wealth Bloomberg released a list of the richest families in the world in 2019, estimating their wealth and the companies they own. Here are the top-10 richest families that control astonishing amounts of money.

No 10: Cargill, MacMillan family, Company: Cargill, Minneapolis, Wealth: $42.9b

No 9: Ambani family, company: Reliance Industries, India, wealth: $50.4 billion

No 8: Boehringer, Von Baumbach family, Company: Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany, Wealth: $51.9b

No 7: Van Damme, De Spoelberch, De Mevius family, company: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Belgium, wealth: $52.9 billion No 6: Hermes family, company: Hermes, Paris, wealth $53.1 billion No 5: Wertheimer family, company: Chanel, Paris, wealth: $57.6 billion

No 4: Al Saud family, wealth: $100.0 billion

No 3: Koch family, company: Koch Industries, Kansas, wealth: $124.5b

No 2: Mars family, company: Mars, Virginia, wealth: $126.5 billion

No 1: Walton family, company: Walmart, Arkansas, wealth: $190.5 billion

Latest News

More From Pakistan