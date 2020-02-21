Co-living, student housing generate higher rental yields than traditional formats: report

Sunshine sectors co-living, co-working and student housing have 7-11 percent higher rental yields than the 3 percent national residential average rental yield of traditional housing formats, as per a report by CII and Anarock. "Co-living, student housing and senior living are the next evolutionary step in the residential real estate domain, while co-working has evolved from traditional office real estate. The drivers behind this evolution are changing social dynamics, a highly enabled start-up environment, rising interest in higher education by migratory student population, and the need for quality housing solutions for senior citizens," said Anuj Puri, Chairman – 2nd CII Real Estate Confluence & Chairman - ANAROCK Group. The report delves into these highly promising new Indian real estate asset classes and explores their growth drivers as well as the underlying opportunities for investors and other real estate stakeholders.