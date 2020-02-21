PU election

close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2020

LAHORE: The election of Punjab University Syndicate on the seat of Associate Professor was held Thursday which was clinched by Teachers' Alliance candidate Dr Zaheer Ahmed Shafique by securing 45 votes. In a press release PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and Secretary ASA Javed Sami have thanked the teaching community for their trust and congratulated Dr Zaheer Ahmad Shafiq on the success.

