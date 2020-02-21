Pakistan’s exports are negligible: Reza Baqir

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir Thursday said Pakistan stood with Afghanistan, Sudan, Yemen and Ethiopia in terms of exports, adding that with this trend no country could run successfully.

Baqir told the participations of CEO Summit Asia that the SBP could lower interest rates later this year as consumer inflation is expected to ease in coming months. “Drop in inflation would have a trickle-down impact as food inflation is currently on the higher side. Reduction in inflation would help reduce interest rate,” Reza said. He clarified that monetary policy committee decides policy without government interference. “The committee doesn’t have any member from the government.” “After analysis, the inflation rate, policy rate has been decided.”

He said “economy was coming back to growth trajectory. Now things have been better and one could analyse the difference… currently we are moving from stability to growth. Things will take time to further improve.” Sales of cement, imports of machinery, and large scale manufacturing monthly growth proved the notion that the national economy steers towards growth. “We can say with confidence that we have put the worst behind us,” he said.

He said exchange rate was stable and foreign exchange reserves were at the comfortable level. Foreign exchange reserves stand at the level of $12 to 13 billion. He said though exports contribute less than 10% to GDP, they grew 4.5% in the first half of the financial year, showing a steady growth of economy. Pakistan increased its exports compared to falling exports in several regional economies, which were considered as export powerhouses, he added.