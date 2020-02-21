Thousands of homes for Jewish settlers to be built in al-Quds

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans on Thursday to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in annexed east al-Quds, a project unveiled less than two weeks before a general election.

"I have huge news today -- we’re adding another 2,200 units to Har Homa," Netanyahu said in a video message posted by his office. The contentious Har Homa community was first built in 1997, during a previous Netanyahu government.

The prime minister said he had approved that initial construction "despite objections from the entire world" and estimated that Har Homa’s population would grow from 40,000 to 50,000 when the new units were completed.

Netanyahu also announced approval to build a new settlement with several thousands homes in Givat Hamatos, next to the mainly Palestinian east al-Quds neighbourhood of Beit Safafa. The new community will include 3,000 homes for Jewish residents and 1,000 "for the Arab residents of Beit Safafa", Netanyahu said. Watchdog Peace Now called the Givat Hamatos project "a severe blow to the two-state solution," as it would interrupt "territorial continuity between Bethlehem and east al-Quds."