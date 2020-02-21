Pompeo meets US troops in Saudi Arabia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited American troops in Saudi Arabia Thursday after talks with King Salman on the second day of a visit focused on countering Iran.
The United States began building up its military presence at the Prince Sultan air base, south of Riyadh, last year following a series of attacks in the Gulf that Washington and Riyadh have blamed on their common foe Iran. “Pompeo´s visit to Prince Sultan air base and a nearby US Patriot battery highlights the long-standing US-Saudi security relationship and reaffirms America´s determination to stand with Saudi Arabia in the face of Iranian malign behaviour,” the State Department said in a statement.
It said the US deployment of missile defence systems and fighter jets was part of “a defensive mission to deter and protect against any future attacks”. Pompeo´s three-day visit to close US ally Saudi Arabia comes in the wake of a US-ordered drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran´s most powerful general, in Baghdad on January 3.
