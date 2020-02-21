Archives on controversial war-time Pope Pius XII set to open

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican´s archives on Pope Pius XII are poised to be unsealed, with historians hoping to uncover previously hidden details about one of the most controversial popes in history.

The papacy of Pius XII lasted from 1939 to 1958, tumultuous years that covered World War II, including the Holocaust. Pius XII remains a controversial figure as he never publicly condemned the Nazi regime. “The opening of the archives is decisive for the contemporary history of the church and the world,” Cardinal Jose Tolentino Calaca de Mendonca, the church´s archivist and librarian, told reporters on Thursday.

When the archives are unsealed on March 2, researchers will be able to delve into a wide variety of topics. “From religious history to political history, from the government of the church to the relations of the Holy See with states and the international community,” said the cardinal.