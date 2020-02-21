UK police rule out terror in London mosque stabbing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British police on Thursday said they were not treating as terror related a London mosque stabbing in which an elderly man suffered non-life threatening injuries. The London ambulance service said the victim had been taken “to a major trauma centre” after the mid-afternoon attack.
“A 29-year-old man, who is believed to have been attending prayers, was arrested inside the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder,” the London police said in a statement. “The incident is not being treated as terror related at this time. The police said the victim was a worshipper in his 70s and his condition “assessed as non life-threatening. A statement issued by the London Central Mosque where the attack occurred said the assailant was apprehended by worshippers until the police arrived at the scene. It said the mosque´s Muazzin — a religious leader who calls the faithful to prayer — “did not sustain any life-threatening injuries but was seriously injured and is being treated at the hospital”.
LONDON: British police on Thursday said they were not treating as terror related a London mosque stabbing in which an elderly man suffered non-life threatening injuries. The London ambulance service said the victim had been taken “to a major trauma centre” after the mid-afternoon attack.
“A 29-year-old man, who is believed to have been attending prayers, was arrested inside the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder,” the London police said in a statement. “The incident is not being treated as terror related at this time. The police said the victim was a worshipper in his 70s and his condition “assessed as non life-threatening. A statement issued by the London Central Mosque where the attack occurred said the assailant was apprehended by worshippers until the police arrived at the scene. It said the mosque´s Muazzin — a religious leader who calls the faithful to prayer — “did not sustain any life-threatening injuries but was seriously injured and is being treated at the hospital”.