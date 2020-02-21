UK police rule out terror in London mosque stabbing

LONDON: British police on Thursday said they were not treating as terror related a London mosque stabbing in which an elderly man suffered non-life threatening injuries. The London ambulance service said the victim had been taken “to a major trauma centre” after the mid-afternoon attack.

“A 29-year-old man, who is believed to have been attending prayers, was arrested inside the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder,” the London police said in a statement. “The incident is not being treated as terror related at this time. The police said the victim was a worshipper in his 70s and his condition “assessed as non life-threatening. A statement issued by the London Central Mosque where the attack occurred said the assailant was apprehended by worshippers until the police arrived at the scene. It said the mosque´s Muazzin — a religious leader who calls the faithful to prayer — “did not sustain any life-threatening injuries but was seriously injured and is being treated at the hospital”.