Trump ally gets 40-month prison amid meddling firestorm

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump´s longtime ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison for impeding a congressional investigation, in a case that ignited a firestorm over the US president´s political interference in the justice system.

Stone, a veteran Republican operative and one of Trump´s oldest confidants, was convicted in November of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to cheat in the 2016 election.

“The truth still exists,” said US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson as she handed down the sentence. “The truth, still matters. Roger Stone´s insistence that it doesn´t, his belligerence, his pride in his own lies are a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy. Stone was not immediately sent to prison as Jackson said implementation of the sentence would be delayed while she considered his request for a new trial. Trump sparked a scandal by decrying a “miscarriage of justice” after prosecutors he smeared as corrupt recommended a prison sentence of seven to nine years, in accordance with federal sentencing guidelines.

The president has also taken to Twitter to attack the jurors in the case and Jackson, who last year jailed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort for unlawful lobbying and witness tampering. Attorney General Bill Barr, who has been blasted for being too close to Trump, personally intervened to have the “extreme and excessive” recommendation withdrawn, prompting all four prosecutors to quit the case. Trump took to Twitter to praise Barr for getting involved in the “totally out of control” process after a new prosecutor suggested a more lenient sentence of three to four years.