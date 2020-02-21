Trump ‘offered pardon’ to Assange if he denies Russia leak

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: US President Donald Trump promised to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he denied Russia leaked emails of his 2016 election rival´s campaign, a London court was told on Wednesday.
Assange´s lawyer Jennifer Robinson said in a document that Trump relayed the offer through former US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, the UK´s domestic Press Association news agency reported.
The White House quickly issued a denial that Trump had dangled a pardon in exchange for help in the Russia controversy, which has cast a shadow over his first term in office. “The president barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he´s an ex-congressman. He´s never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject.
