Trump ‘offered pardon’ to Assange if he denies Russia leak

LONDON: US President Donald Trump promised to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he denied Russia leaked emails of his 2016 election rival´s campaign, a London court was told on Wednesday.

Assange´s lawyer Jennifer Robinson said in a document that Trump relayed the offer through former US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, the UK´s domestic Press Association news agency reported.

The White House quickly issued a denial that Trump had dangled a pardon in exchange for help in the Russia controversy, which has cast a shadow over his first term in office. “The president barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he´s an ex-congressman. He´s never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject.