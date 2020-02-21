close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
19 children among dead in recent Yemen strikes: UN

AFP
February 21, 2020

SANAA: Nineteen children were among at least 31 civilians killed in air strikes on rebel-held northern Yemen last week, the United Nations said on Thursday.

“UNICEF is sad to confirm that the recent attack in Al-Jawf, north of Yemen, on February 15, took the lives of 19 children (eight boys and 11 girls) and injured another 18 (nine boys and another nine girls),” the UN children´s agency said in a statement.

“It was an attack on a civilian populated area where children were in the vicinity,” UNICEF regional communications chief Juliette Touma told AFP. Saturday´s air strikes came after the Iran-aligned rebels claimed to have shot down an aircraft of the Saudi-led coalition supporting the government.

The rebels reported multiple coalition air strikes where the plane went down, while the coalition conceded the “possibility of collateral damage” during a “search and rescue operation” at the site of the jet crash, which left the fate of its crew uncertain.

