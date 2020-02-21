Berlin court jails three over 100-kg gold coin heist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: A Berlin court sentenced three men to multi-year jail sentences on Thursday for the spectacular theft of a 100-kilogram (220-lb) gold coin from one of the German capital´s museums. State court judges jailed two men aged 23 and 21, who belong to a family of Arab origin notorious for ties to organised crime, for four years and six months each. A 21-year-old security guard at the museum received a sentence of three years and four months, while a fourth defendant was cleared of all charges. Police have found no trace of the 100-kilogram (220-pound) Canadian coin since the late-night heist in March 2017 from the Bode Museum, located close to Chancellor Angela Merkel´s Berlin apartment. The “Big Maple Leaf”, one of five minted in 2007, is considered the world´s second-largest gold coin after the one-tonne Australian Kangaroo issued in 2012. Prosecutors assume the nearly pure-gold treasure, which bears a profile image of Queen Elizabeth II, was either cut up, melted down or taken abroad.
