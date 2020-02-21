Trump names Germany envoy to top intelligence post

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday named the current ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, as his top intelligence advisor, immediately drawing criticism that the politically outspoken figure is unsuited to such a sensitive position. Grenell was named acting director of national intelligence, a temporary status which means he will not face a Senate confirmation process unless Trump puts him forward for a permanent position. He takes over from Joseph Maguire, a retired admiral whose status as acting director was due to expire in March. Trump tweeted that Grenell “has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire for the wonderful job he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration!”The director of national intelligence, often referred to as the DNI, oversees the sprawling US espionage and intelligence apparatus and reports directly to the president. Grenell, an outspoken ambassador in Germany, will be the first openly gay member of the Trump cabinet. He has caused a stir during his diplomatic service, acting as an enforcer of Trump´s policies on Iran, China and other issues where European capitals don´t always see eye to eye with the White House.