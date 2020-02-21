PSG boss, FIFA official in bribery case

LAUSANNE: Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi and FIFA’s disgraced former secretary general Jerome Valcke have been indicted in Switzerland for alleged corruption in the attribution of football broadcasting rights.

The Swiss attorney general’s office (OAG) said in a statement on Thursday that the two had been charged “in connection with the award of media rights to various World Cup and FIFA Confederations Cup tournaments.”

A third, unnamed suspect in the case -- described by Swiss prosecutors as “a businessman in the sports rights sector” -- was also indicted, the statement said. Al-Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari television channel BeIN Sports, is suspected of giving inappropriate gifts to Valcke -- including rent-free access to a luxury property -- in order to secure broadcast rights to prestigious events, including the World Cup.