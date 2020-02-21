close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2020

Dar Club advance

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 21, 2020

LAHORE: Aleem Dar Club beat New National Gymkhana by 48 runs in the 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Aleem Dar Academy Cricket ground.

Scores: Dar Club 266 (Ameer Hamza 91, Attyab Ahmad 71, Kamran Sabir 70, M Waqar 2/50, Abdullha Khan 2/58). New National Gymkhana 218 (Shafay Malik 70, Ahmad Naseem 50, Abdul Rehman 20, Attyab Ahmad 2/37, Hafiaz Qadeer 2/32, Usama Ahmad 2/27).

