Heavy security arrangements for PSL opener

KARACHI: Heavy security arrangements were made for the opening game of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 which exploded into action here at National Stadium on Thursday.

The opening match between holders Quetta Gladiators and two-time winners Islamabad United was scheduled to begin at 9:30pm, half an hour delayed as per the actual schedule. Heavy contingents of Police and Rangers were seen delivering their services inside and outside the red zone. The security was so thick that it hugely also affected the residents of the surrounding localities as they had to go on foot for fetching necessary things from the shops.

"I am searching for a shop. I went towards that direction but that was sealed. Then went to the other and that had also been blocked. Now I want to search an outlet so that we could manage to bring some food to have our dinner," Mohammad Waqas told ‘The News’ at the back side of the ‘Times Medicose’ near the stadium. Unlike the previous occasions this time security seemed to be much tougher. As many as 36 foreign players are part of the fifth edition of the country’s top event which is being held in four cities including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan. This correspondent also walked on foot from Karsaz to the venue because heavy blockades had been placed at the main entry points.

This correspondent also saw that a person, carrying a pistol of the SSG, was stopped at the main entry gate of the stadium. "I think the security is too heavy and it almost serves as repulsive because some people, despite having love for cricket, don’t take pains to come to the stadium because of this," Salman Ahmed, a banker told ‘The News’.

Usman Khan, a student of Karachi University, said he had to walk on foot from Agha Khan Hospital. "Once the teams enter the venue the security limits should be reduced so that common people don’t face much issue," Usman said.

Because of the thick security arrangements heavy traffic jam was also witnessed at the Shahra-e-Faisal, Hassan Square and Dalmiya. Despite thick security, immense excitement was seen among the spectators who thronged the venue in large number.