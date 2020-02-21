close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2020

Punjab Polo Cup

Sports

LAHORE: Three crucial matches of the Pace Punjab Polo Cup 2020 will be played today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. In the first match of today (Friday), PBG Risala will play against Pebble Breaker at 1:45 pm while the Olympia/Technimen will vie against ASC at 2:45 pm and Guard Group/Artema Medical will fight against BN Polo Team.

