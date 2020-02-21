tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Three crucial matches of the Pace Punjab Polo Cup 2020 will be played today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. In the first match of today (Friday), PBG Risala will play against Pebble Breaker at 1:45 pm while the Olympia/Technimen will vie against ASC at 2:45 pm and Guard Group/Artema Medical will fight against BN Polo Team.
LAHORE: Three crucial matches of the Pace Punjab Polo Cup 2020 will be played today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. In the first match of today (Friday), PBG Risala will play against Pebble Breaker at 1:45 pm while the Olympia/Technimen will vie against ASC at 2:45 pm and Guard Group/Artema Medical will fight against BN Polo Team.