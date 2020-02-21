Gladiators’ Roy arrives

KARACHI: England’s batsman Jason Roy on Thursday arrived here just hours before his team’s Quetta Gladiators’ opening game of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 against two-time winners Islamabad United here at the National Stadium. The match was scheduled to begin at 9pm on Thursday, following the six-team opening ceremony. Gladiators’ skipper Sarfraz Ahmed on Wednesday had said at a news conference that Roy would open the innings with Australia’s Shane Watson. The 29-year old Durban-born Roy has played five Tests, 87 ODIs and 35 T20 Internationals for England.