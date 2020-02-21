close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2020

T20 WC: Pak women lose to BD in warm-up

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2020

LAHORE: Bangladesh women pushed past Pakistan girls in a gripping warm-up contest ahead of their World Cup in Australia.

Khadija Tul Kubra and Jahanara Alam inspired Bangladesh to a morale-boosting five-run victory over Pakistan in the final ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 warm-up fixture at Allan Border Field.

Bangladesh, who chose to bat in Brisbane, couldn’t find freedom but Murshida Khatun made 43 to lift her side to 111-8 from 20 overs. Pakistan couldn’t stitch together any meaningful partnerships in reply with Javeria Khan’s 41 the lone hand. Pakistan top-scorer Javeria Khan said: “We’re a bit disappointed. We made mistakes at crucial times. It was a good practice, but not the result we wanted.”

