Malik to give stability to Zalmi team: Sammy

KARACHI: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi’s skipper Darren Sammy on Thursday said that to have former Pakistan’s skipper Shoaib Malik in the squad will give stability to the middle order.

“Shoaib brings stability to the middle order. Peshawar, unfortunately, heavily relied on the top order in the past. In first two seasons myself, Afridi and Pollard were there in the deep but to have that stability in the middle gives our team an edge where we could go out and play much more freely,” Sammy told a news conference here at National Stadium on Thursday.

Zalmi will face Karachi Kings in their opener on Friday (today) here at National Stadium. “Shoaib is an experienced player and also has served as captain and that makes my job easier. We are more than happy to have him in our line-up,” Sammy said.

Sammy aslo conceded that the best bowling unit of the PSL would win the tournament. “The pitches in Pakistan create a lot of excitement and I see the best bowling team will win this tournament,” said Sammy, who led the West Indies to two T20 World Cup titles. Sammy’s fitness issues were a sort of concerns for the Zalmis during the previous two editions as he was even seen limping on the pitch several times. But now, he says, he is fully fit and will contribute in both batting and bowling where his team would need him. “I am excited every time the PSL comes around. I remember in 2017 when the final was held in Lahore, it was a small step to have cricket back in Pakistan. It was the first shot. And today the entire tournament is being held here,” he said.

Meanwhile Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim on Thursday said that his team is balanced and effort would be made to take a good start against a very good team Peshawar Zalmi in their HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 opener here at National Stadium on Friday (today).

“No doubt Peshawar are a very good side but we also have a solid combination and effort would be made to deliver tomorrow,” Imad told a news conference here on Thursday. “Its not difficult to name a single player as every player of our pool has a role in the team. I hope that Sharjeel makes a comeback,” Imad said. The hard-hitting opener Sharjeel returned to competitive cricket following serving ban due to corruption in cricket. Imad stressed that taking a solid start was very important.

“Obviously Karachi is our home. I really enjoyed cricket here last year. All players and particularly the overseas are very excited. Its important to take a solid start in the first game of the event and to tell the competing teams how better is our team,” Imad said. “We should work on it,” he was quick to add. Imad said Karachi wicket was always good.