PU ranked among top 301 to 350 varsities of world

LAHORE:For the first time Punjab University has been ranked among top 301 to 350 universities of the emerging economies of the world in the fresh ranking of Times Higher Education (THE).

In a statement, PU Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami and others while congratulating the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad and his team on this achievement said the achievement was result of research-friendly policies of the administration which had taken several initiatives to promote research culture in Punjab University and had supported university teachers.

Prof Niaz Ahmed appreciated the efforts of PU Ranking Committee Chairman Dr Khalid Mahmood and his team for improvement in university’s international ranking. KEMU achievements: Prof Dr Afzal Javed, president World Psychiatric Association, former president of World Association of Psychosocial Rehabilitation (WAPR), a Kemcolian of 1976 (pride of KEMU) visited King Edward Medical University here on Thursday.

Prof IAK Tareen, Prof Aftab Asif, Prof Abdul Shakoor, Prof Shahryar Jovinda, Prof Anjum Bashir, Prof Altar Qadir, Prof Sumira Qambar, Dr Ayesha Rashid, Brig Prof Shahid, Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi, Dr Nazish Imran, Prof Dr Saira Afzal and Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali were present on the occasion.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal welcomed Dr Afzal Javed and Prof IAK Tareen at Vice Chancellor's office briefed him on recent advances in medical education, research activities and publications, use of information technology, campus management system, e-log monitoring for better quality assurance mechanisms, infrastructure development, initiative for medical education courses for faculty, regular updates of academic activities on social media, alumni and foreign delegations visiting King Edward Medical University, and multisource feedback on recent developments. He especially mentioned about the international recognition of alumni Dr Umar Sadat, Huntarian Professor UK in Cambridge University and Dr Tanzeem Haider who received award for recognition of his outstanding services by Queen Elizabeth. Prof IAK Tareen appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor for scientific advancements, especially in Medical Education. He said he had witnessed the initial department of medical education in King Edward Medical College consisting of a room and now it is impressive development of medical education and unprecedented progress. He said he is proud of Dr Afzal Javed for keeping the highest standards in specialty of psychiatry and proud of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal for keeping the highest standards of education in King Edward Medical University. Dr Afzal Javed said he was overwhelmed by the warm welcome by the Vice Chancellor. It was his dream comes true of being invited to his Alma where he was taught and groomed by professors like Prof IAK Tareen. He visited Library of King Edward Medical University and offered to contribute whatever he can for his Alma and his country.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal presented History Book of King Edward Medical University to the guests. In Department of Psychiatry, the participants attended a talk on" Future of Psychiatry ".

Tax bar: In a meeting with CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed, a delegation of Pakistan Tax Bar Association has agreed to create awareness among the police officers regarding income tax returns.

Secretary Tax Bar Association, Farhan Shahzad, who led the delegation, briefed the CCPO on organisational activities. The CCPO praised the tax bar's efforts to increase the tax base in the country. He said a large number of police personnel have become filers in the light of government directives.