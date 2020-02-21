close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
Gold prices remain unchanged

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices remained unchanged in the local market on Thursday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices remained intact at Rs92,500/tola. Similarly, gold rates of 10 grams stood the same at Rs79,304. However, in the international market, gold prices rose $2 to $1,612/ounce. Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs1,400/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

