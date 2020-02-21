Forex reserves rise to $18.747bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $18.747 billion in the week ended February 14 from $18.735 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $74 million to $12.504 billion. The forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $6.242 billion from $6.304 billion a week ago, it added.
